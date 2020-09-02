IBPS Clerk 2020 notification released at ibps.in: Registration for 1557 IBPS Clerk vacancies begins today, here's how to apply online
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection has released an official notification IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment on its website ibps.in. According to the notification dated September 1, the IBPS Clerk Registration process begins today, i.e. September 2 and will conclude on September 23. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2020 on IBPS official website ibps.in.
Candidates shortlisted through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will be called for the Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Candidates qualifying the prelims will have to give the Mains exam scheduled on January 24, 2021.
The recruitment is being done for 1557 vacancies of clerks in various banks such as Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank.
IBPS Clerk 2020 Vacancy Details
- Andhra Pradesh - 10 Posts
- Arunachal Pradesh - 1 Post
- Assam - 16 Posts
- Bihar - 76 Posts
- Chandigarh - 6 Posts
- Chhattisgarh - 7 Posts
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 4 Posts
- Delhi (NCT) - 67 Posts
- Goa - 17 Posts
- Gujarat 119 Posts
- Haryana - 35 Posts
- HP - 40 Posts
- Jammu & Kashmir - 5 Posts
- Jharkhand - 55 Posts
- Karnataka - 29 Posts
- Kerala - 32 Posts
- Lakshadweep - 2 Posts
- MP- 75 Posts
- Maharashtra - 334
- Manipur - 2 Posts
- Meghalaya - 1 Post
- Mizoram - 1 Post
- Nagaland - 5 Posts
- Odisha - 43 Posts
- Puducherry - 3 Posts
- Punjab - 136 Posts
- Rajasthan - 48 Posts
- Sikkim - 1 Post
- Tamil Nadu - 77 Posts
- Telangana -20 Posts
- Tripura - 11 Posts
- UP - 136 Posts
- Uttarakhand - 18 Posts
- West Bengal - 125 Posts
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern (Prelims):
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 mins
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 mins
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
100 Questions
|
100 Marks
|
60 Minutes (1 Hour)
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 mins
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 mins
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 mins
|
Quantitative Ability
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190 Questions
|
200 Marks
|
160 Minutes (2 House and 40 minutes)
|For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates
|Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
|For all others
|Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)
