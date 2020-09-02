IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Candidates shortlisted through the CRP will be called for the Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection has released an official notification IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment on its website ibps.in. According to the notification dated September 1, the IBPS Clerk Registration process begins today, i.e. September 2 and will conclude on September 23. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2020 on IBPS official website ibps.in.

Candidates shortlisted through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will be called for the Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Candidates qualifying the prelims will have to give the Mains exam scheduled on January 24, 2021.

The recruitment is being done for 1557 vacancies of clerks in various banks such as Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank.

IBPS Clerk 2020 Vacancy Details

Andhra Pradesh - 10 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh - 1 Post

Assam - 16 Posts

Bihar - 76 Posts

Chandigarh - 6 Posts

Chhattisgarh - 7 Posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 4 Posts

Delhi (NCT) - 67 Posts

Goa - 17 Posts

Gujarat 119 Posts

Haryana - 35 Posts

HP - 40 Posts

Jammu & Kashmir - 5 Posts

Jharkhand - 55 Posts

Karnataka - 29 Posts

Kerala - 32 Posts

Lakshadweep - 2 Posts

MP- 75 Posts

Maharashtra - 334

Manipur - 2 Posts

Meghalaya - 1 Post

Mizoram - 1 Post

Nagaland - 5 Posts

Odisha - 43 Posts

Puducherry - 3 Posts

Punjab - 136 Posts

Rajasthan - 48 Posts

Sikkim - 1 Post

Tamil Nadu - 77 Posts

Telangana -20 Posts

Tripura - 11 Posts

UP - 136 Posts

Uttarakhand - 18 Posts

West Bengal - 125 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have a Graduation degree from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.

The candidate should have a valid degree certificate/marksheet indicating the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit





20 to 28 years

Important Dates

Online application/registration begins - September 02, 2020

Online application/registration ends - September 23, 2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - November 17, 2020

Pre-Exam Training - November 23-28, 2020

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Exam - December 5,12,13

Prelim Exam Result - December 31, 2020

Download of IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter - January 12, 2021

IBPS Mains Online Exam - January 24, 2021

Provisional Allotment - April 01, 2021





Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted through Common Recruitment Process will have to go through written exam which will be conducted in two stages - Phase 1 - Computer Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer Based Mains exam (200 Marks). Qualifying candidates will be called for the final round of face-to-face interview.

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern (Prelims): Subject No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 mins Numerical Ability 35 35 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 60 Minutes (1 Hour) IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 mins General English 40 40 35 mins Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Also Read UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2019 Out: Here's how you can check your result 50 60 45 mins Quantitative Ability 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 Questions 200 Marks 160 Minutes (2 House and 40 minutes)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.





Application Fees





The IBPS Clerk Application Fees 2020 varies according to the category as mentioned below:

For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) For all others Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

