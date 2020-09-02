New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection has released an official notification IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment on its website ibps.in. According to the notification dated September 1, the IBPS Clerk Registration process begins today, i.e. September 2 and will conclude on September 23. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2020 on IBPS official website ibps.in.

Candidates shortlisted through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will be called for the Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Candidates qualifying the prelims will have to give the Mains exam scheduled on January 24, 2021.

The recruitment is being done for 1557 vacancies of clerks in various banks such as Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank. 

IBPS Clerk 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Andhra Pradesh - 10 Posts
  • Arunachal Pradesh - 1 Post
  • Assam - 16 Posts
  • Bihar - 76 Posts
  • Chandigarh - 6 Posts
  • Chhattisgarh - 7 Posts
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 4 Posts
  • Delhi (NCT) - 67 Posts
  • Goa - 17 Posts
  • Gujarat 119 Posts
  • Haryana - 35 Posts
  • HP - 40 Posts
  • Jammu & Kashmir - 5 Posts
  • Jharkhand - 55 Posts
  • Karnataka - 29 Posts
  • Kerala - 32 Posts
  • Lakshadweep - 2 Posts
  • MP- 75 Posts
  • Maharashtra - 334
  • Manipur - 2 Posts
  • Meghalaya - 1 Post
  • Mizoram - 1 Post
  • Nagaland - 5 Posts
  • Odisha - 43 Posts
  • Puducherry - 3 Posts
  • Punjab - 136 Posts
  • Rajasthan - 48 Posts
  • Sikkim - 1 Post
  • Tamil Nadu - 77 Posts
  • Telangana -20 Posts
  • Tripura - 11 Posts
  • UP - 136 Posts
  • Uttarakhand - 18 Posts
  • West Bengal - 125 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
 
The candidate should have a Graduation degree from a recognised University or an equivalent  qualification recognised by the central government. 
 
The candidate should have a valid degree certificate/marksheet indicating the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
 
Age Limit

20 to 28 years
 
Important Dates
 
Online application/registration begins - September 02, 2020
Online application/registration ends - September 23, 2020
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - November 17, 2020
Pre-Exam Training - November 23-28, 2020
IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Exam - December 5,12,13
Prelim Exam Result - December 31, 2020
Download of IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter - January 12, 2021
IBPS Mains Online Exam - January 24, 2021
Provisional Allotment - April 01, 2021

Selection Process
 
Candidates shortlisted through Common Recruitment Process will have to go through written exam which will be conducted in two stages -  Phase 1 - Computer Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer Based Mains exam (200 Marks). Qualifying candidates will be called for the final round of face-to-face interview. 

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern (Prelims):

Subject

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

English Language

30

30

20 mins

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 mins

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 mins

Total

100 Questions

100 Marks

60 Minutes (1 Hour)

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 mins

General English

40

40

35 mins

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 mins

Quantitative Ability

50

50

45 minutes

Total

190 Questions

200 Marks

160 Minutes (2 House and 40 minutes)
 
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Application Fees

The IBPS Clerk Application Fees 2020 varies according to the category as mentioned below:
 
For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
For all others Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

