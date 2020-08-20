Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS to download their IBPS 2020 admit cards

New Delhi | Jagran Education desk: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment to the various posts notified by IBPS earlier this year. The candidates can download the IBPS admit card from August 19 to September 4. Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS to download their IBPS 2020 admit cards. The notification for 29 vacancies in the teaching and non-teaching segment was published by IBPS earlier this year in the month of June. The IBPS will conduct the exam to recruit the candidates as Professors, Associate Professors, Faculty Research, and others.

How to download IBPS 2020 admit card?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on download 'IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Enter Registration Number/ Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on the login button.

Your IBPS Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download IBPS Various Posts Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Details on the IBPS call letter

The IBPS call letter will have the details about the date of your exam, time of your exam, and details of the examination centre.

IBPS Various Posts Recruitment 2020 Highlights:

Online Applications: 10 to 30 June 2020

IBPS Various Posts Admit Card Download: 19 August to 4 September 2020

Exam Date: Available on Admit Card

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha