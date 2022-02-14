New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education, was assigned the charge of CBSE Chairman, officials said on Monday.

The development comes following relinquishing of charge by former CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja after he was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“Consequent upon reliving of Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing assignments,” a senior MoE official said.

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, Joshi has previously served as chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He is also the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). In past he also served as the Resident Commissioner of Manipur Government.

Known for introducing Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)

Vineet Joshi in his previous tenure as CBSE chairman had introduced much contentious Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). Mandated under Right to Education (RTE) Act for students in grades 6 to 10, the students faced boards evaluation in younger age.

The main aim of CCE was to evaluate every aspect of the child during their presence at the school. This was believed to help reduce the pressure on the child during or before examinations as the student will have to sit for multiple tests throughout the year, of which no test or the syllabus covered will be repeated at the end of the year, whatsoever.

In 2014, CBSE under the chairpersonship of Vineet Joshi had called to redesign homework to make it more scientific, practical and research based. The Board had then asked schools, parents and teachers for information to formulate a method to make homework for students from classes 6 to 8 more interesting and innovative. Following this, the CBSE had formulated scientific, practical and research based home work methods for Class 6 to 8.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma