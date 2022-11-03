IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Application Process To Start From Nov 7; Here's How To Apply

THE INDIAN Air Force will be starting the online application process for the Agniveer Vayu recruitments in IAF from November 7. These recruitments will be done under the Agnipath Scheme, started by the Centre earlier this year for the recruitment of youths in the Indian Armed Forces. The exam for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment will be conducted in mid-January next year, while the selection process will be held in two phases.

Candidates joining the Indian Air Force under the Agniveervayu recruitments will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950 for a time period of four years. The IAF is also providing 10 per cent reservation for females under the Agniveer scheme. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Under the Agnipath Scheme, youths -- Agniveers -- will be inducted into the three Armed Forces -- IAF, Navy and Army -- for a period of four years. After four years of their services, up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will join the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Eligibility Criteria For Agniveer Vayu Recruitment:

Candidates interested in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu must have the mark sheets of classes 10th and 12th. If the candidates are applying via an engineering diploma, they have to submit their final mark sheet. The IAF also put an age limit for recruitment. Only those who are born between December 29, 1999, and June 29, 2005, can apply for the Agniveer Vayu Recruitments 2022.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Now, click on Apply online tab

Step 3: Candidates have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, upload all the documents

Step 5: Candidates have to finish the process and login with their credentials and have to pay the required fees, then click submit

Note: Take a screenshot or note of your login credentials for future purposes.