IAF Agniveer Result 2022 Declared At agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Here's How To Check

Indian Air Force (IAF) declared the result of the Phase 1 exam on August 10, 2022. The exam was held for the post of Agniveer. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of IAF--agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The candidates can also download their results from the same and check their selection status.

In order to check the results, students need to log in the required details.

IAF Agniveer Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IAF Agnipath--agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Tap on the result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your e-mail id, password, and captcha.

Step 4: You can now download Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022

NOTE: You can also take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Indian Air Force conducted the exam under the 'Agneepath' Scheme on 24 July 2022. As per the IAF, lakhs of candidates have attended the exam.

The candidates who are shortlisted in the exam will be needed to appear for Provisional Select List (PSL) round which will take place on December 1, 2022. The enrollment of the candidates is scheduled on 11 December 2022.

Online applications for the exam were invited from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. Online registration was compulsory for those who needed to appear in the exam.

The exams were held online and questions were objective type and were bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects was held in one sitting, on the same system.

Candidates must note that after the phase 2 online test, a physical fitness test and medical test will also be held for all shortlisted candidates.

IAF Agniveer Result 2022: Marking Criteria:

Students are given one mark for each correct answer and zero mark for un-attempted questions. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.