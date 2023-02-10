IAF AFCAT Air Force Admit Card 2023 Released At afcat.cdac.in; Check Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released the admit card for the AFCAT exam. The exam will be conducted on February 24, 25, and 26. Candidates who will appear for the AFCAT 1 exam 2023 can download the admit card at– afcat.cdac.in.

The Air Force AFCAT 1 exam will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day including the first shift exam will be held from 7:30 am to 11:45 am. While the second shift exam will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 4:45 pm.

The Air Force Common Admission Test will be conducted by the IAF to select class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical). The exam is held twice a year, in February and August/September, respectively.

IAF AFCAT Air Force: Exam Pattern

The IAF AFCAT examination will consist of subjects including General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam will be held in objective-type questions and will be in the English language. The exam duration will be of 2 hours. The total number of questions will be 100 and the maximum marks will be 300. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be deducated for unattempted questions.

Candidates must note that if they do not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or are not able to download the same from the mentioned website or if there is any error/discrepancy/anomaly in the e-admit card, they must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune immediately. Candidates can contact at 020-25503105, 020-25503106, or email at afcatcell@cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT Air Force Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login on the home page.

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter the user ID and password.

Step 4: Candidates can access the admit card and download it.

Note: Download and take a print out for futuree reference.