Indian Air Force declared the result for IAF AFCAT 2021 on September 2021. The IAF AFCAT exams were held this year on August 28, 29, and 30. scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Air Force has released the results for IAF AFCAT exams on Friday, September 17. The results are made available on the official website of Indian Air Force AFCAT website. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test can check their results on the website by visiting the highlighted link on the website. The IAF AFCAT exams 2021 were held on August 28, 29, and 30.

Candidates qualifying in the exam will have to appear for the training session at the Air Force Academy of Dundipal, Hyderabad. The training for the candidates will commence from the first week of July 2022. The duration of training will be 74 weeks for the flying and technical candidates and 52 weeks in the case of non-tech candidates

Candidates can visit the official website to check the result. candidates must keep their Admit card or roll number in handy if required.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT Result 2021:

-Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

-On the homepage, under the ‘candidate login’ section, click on ‘AFCAT 02/2021'

-A new page will appear

-Log in with your allotted roll number

-IAF AFCAT 2021 result will appear on the screen.

-Check and Download for further reference.

A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified under this recruitment drive. Candidates passing the exam will have to appear for the Physical and Medical tests.

The selected candidate then will be recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duties. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official site at afcat.cdac.in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh