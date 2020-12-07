Candidates who want to avail the facility will have to follow some procedures laid down by the board. They will have to submit their request using Google form.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced the ‘opt-out’ option as a one-time facility for the candidates who will be unable to take ICSI exam for December 2020 session.

However, the students, who want to avail the facility, will have to follow some procedures laid down by the board. They will have to submit their request using Google form. If they send their request in any other mode, then the ICSI will not accept it.

Candidates, who want to appear in the ICSI June exam 2021 instead of the December, will have to submit the form along with their COVID-19 positive report dated between 20 November 2020 to 30 December 2020. Those who will fail to submit the medical report will be rejected to avail the facility by the board.

The last date to submit the form is 15th January 2021. If the application gets accepted then on the receipt of the online form, the candidature of the student for CS December 2020 exam will be cancelled and will be carried forward to the June 2021 session.

Regarding the examination fee, ICSI said that it will be carried forward to the next session i.e June 2021.

Talking about the December’s exam, then the institution has increased the number of exam centres to 262 this year keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just this, ICSI has also placed all the centres outside COVID-19 containment zones and employed additional staff. To avoid the spread of infection the sanitization facilities and provisions for social distancing are provided at each centre.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv