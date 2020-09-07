New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Monday announced the results of the written exam for the post of Male Constable (GD) on its official website. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can now check their results at hssc.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their HSSC Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. The entrance exam was hosted by HSSC on behalf of Haryana Police this time for the posts of constables and sub-inspector. Read on to know how to check the result for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Male Constable result online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of HSSC i.e, hssc.gov.in

Step-2: Click on HSSC at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the result category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Candidates can check rank wise results.

Step-11: Save the results for future reference

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had conducted the HSSC exam for a total of 586493 posts. The candidates who have shortlisted after the written exam are now eligible to appear for HSSC Police Scrutiny of Documents.

The minimum cut-off, based on categories, for the post of male constable, has been shared on its official website. The candidates who have scored more than the cut off marks are now eligible for the further process. The candidates who have qualified for the written test have to appear for the Physical Screening Test. The admit card for the Physical Screening Test will be issued in February on the official website of HSSC i.e, hssc.gov.in.

Posted By: Srishti Goel