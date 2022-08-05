HSCAP Allotment Result 2022: Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment Result Declared At hscap.kerala.gov.in

Amid the long wait of candidates, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP) First Allotment list on Friday on the official website--hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates who have registered for the plus one admission can visit the website and check their results. Meanwhile, students can follow the simple steps and check their results.

HSCAP Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of HSCAP--hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: As soon as the website opens, candidates will see 'HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 link' appearing on the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the link and enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can also download your result and take it for future reference.

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the Kerala HSCAP 1st Allotment List 2022 will include the names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to Kerala Plus One Admission 2022. The selected candidates will be allotted a time of 5 days to complete the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2022.

The admission procedures for Plus One Schools according to the allotment of results will be initiated from August 5 and will continue until 10th August 2022. Hence, the candidates are advised to complete the admission procedures by August 10, 2022, by 5 PM.

NOTE: Candidates can download the letter from the official website and submit it along with other relevant documents to confirm their admissions in the allotted plus one schools.

Academic Session For Plus One Students:

According to the official schedule released by the DHSE Kerala, the admission process for Kerala Plus One Schools 2022 via HSCAP allotment process will be completed by August 20, 2022 . Meanwhile, the new academic session for Class 11 or Plus One students will begin from August 22.

Meanwhile, the procedure for Kerala Plus One Admission 2022 has been delayed this year due to the late declaration of CBSE and ICSE Board Results.