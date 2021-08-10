Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2021 result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Monday (August 9). The board has also released the final answer key of all the HPTET papers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2021 result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Monday (August 9). The results have been announced for TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, and JBT. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website hpbose.org. The HP TET exam 2021 was held from July 9 to July 12, 2021. The board has also released the final answer key of all the HPTET papers. Candidates can check the answer keys in the 'notification' section on the official website.

The pass percentage of the HPTET 2021 exam is 15.08%. This year a total of 48,424 candidates applied for the exam out of which 6516 candidates qualified. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 percent marks. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. Selected candidates will get a qualification certificate, which will allow them to apply for a job as teachers in state-based schools.



Here's how the candidates can check the HPTET result 2021:

1. Visit hpbose.org

2. Click on ‘TET/June 2021’ tab on the homepage

3. Click on the result link

4. Login using credentials

5. After the result is displayed, download and take a printout of the same



The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) organized by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is a state board exam conducted to appoint skilled teachers for both Private and Government schools of the state. The HPTET exam is conducted twice a year i.e. June and November. Through the HPTET 2021 exam, candidates can become eligible for TGT, JBT, and LT posts.

Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the exam pattern for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTE) 2021. The exam will now be held in online mode.

“In a bid to enhance the quality of a candidate entering the teaching profession, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 will now be conducted during December 2021/ January 2022 in online mode," said an official notice issued by CBSE.

