Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Dissolved Amid Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Row

The state government on Tuesday dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located at Hamirpur, whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December.

“The reports of departmental inquiry and vigilance bureau pointed out irregularities and papers were being leaked and sold to selective people for the past three years, following which the state government has decided to dissolve the commission with immediate effect,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding that complaints were also received with regards to the exams held recently.

The ongoing HPSSC recruitment process has been transferred to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates till an alternative arrangement is made or a testing agency is constituted.

पिछले तीन साल से चल रही अनियमित्ताएं और पेपर लीक मामलों के मध्यनजर आज हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयनआयोग हमीरपुर

को भंग कर दिया गया ।जब तक नया चयन आयोग नही बनता , इस आयोग की कार्यप्रणाली को अब हिमाचल प्रदेश पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन जारी रखेगा, ताकि विद्यार्थियों का कोई नुकसान ना हो। pic.twitter.com/gxymJSR9Zj

"All the examinations would be conducted by the HPPSC and further action on examinations already conducted and results declared or not declared including interviews and documentation would be taken by the HPPSC. The employees of HPSSC have been transferred to the surplus pool and options will be given to them to join new departments of their choice," CM added.

“The forensic examination of electronic devices recovered by the Vigilance department investigating the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) paper leak case indicated that the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission employees were involved in recruitment scams in the past too,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The examination of JOA (IT) scheduled for December 25 was cancelled after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested a senior assistant of HPSSC Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. So far, eight people have been arrested in the case.