HPSC HCS Results 2022 Declared: Mains Exams Likely To Be Held In October | Details Here

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2021-22. Students who appeared for the HPSC HCS Prelims Exam on July 2022 can download HCS Pre Result from the official website---hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2022:

The commission released a list of candidates who cleared the exam along with their roll numbers. Students who have their names included in the list will be required to appear for the mains exam. The exam will be tentatively scheduled in the month of October 2022. And a detailed date for the same will be issued further.

Meanwhile, HPSC HCS Prelims Result has been prepared after taking into notice all the issues and objections received from the candidates' answer key published by the Commission on its website.

“The above said result has been prepared after taking into consideration all the objections received from the candidates qua answer key published by the Commission on its website,” reads the notice on the website.

HPSC HCS result 2022: How To Check Result?

Students can follow these simple steps in order to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission-- hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on 'Click here to view result of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Exam-2021 which was held on 24.07.2022'.

Step 3: Download HPSC HCS Result PDF

Step 4: You can now check if your roll number is included in the list of shortlisted candidates or not. The candidates who qualified Prelims round will be appearing for the mains exam.

NOTE: You can also download the pdf and take a printout for future reference.

The exam is being conducted by the commission for the recruitment of 156 candidates for the post of HCS (Ex. Br), DSP, ETO, DFSC, A’ Class Tehsildar, ARCS, AETO, BDPO, TM, DFSO, and AEO.