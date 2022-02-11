Shimla | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 10 term 1 results on its official website (hpbose.org). The HPBOSE had conducted class 10 exams for term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021, and class 12 examinations from November 19 to December 2021.

Along with the results, it has also been notified that the marks of Term 2 practical, internal assessment, and theory will be declared after including the aggregate of marks of Term 2 practical, internal assessment, and theory in the result of the annual examination.

Furthermore, those students who want a reevaluation or revision of their answer sheets can apply online on the website of HPBOSE. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500/- for reevaluation and Rs 400/- for review per subject till February 25. However, it should be noted that it is mandatory to have a minimum of 20 percent marks in the relevant subject to apply for reevaluation.

Here's a step-by-step look at how students can check their results.

1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.

3. Click on the HP Board 10th result 2021-22’ link.

4. Enter a student’s roll number in the login window.

5. Click on the ‘search ‘button.

6. HPBOSE 10th 2022 term 1 result will appear on the screen.

7. Download or take a screenshot of the HPBOSE result 2022 for future reference.

The HPBOSE has also notified helpline numbers which students can reach in case of any queries or concerns. Students can call in on 01892-242148, 242149, 242151, 242119, 242128 between 10 AM and 5 PM to submit their queries.

Meanwhile, after the release of the term 1 result, the HPBOSE term 2 date sheet, expected to be held in March-April 2022, will be released soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha