New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE is likely to announce the HPBOSE Result 2022 for Class 12 soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board --

As per the media report, the HP Board 12th Result for Term 2 can be expected to be declared in the coming weeks of June. The education board usually takes 45 to 60 days to declare the results of exams. Based on the trend, it indicates that the education board can declare the result by the next week.

However, an official date is yet to be announced by the education board regarding the declaration of results. Once a date is set, it will be confirmed through an official announcement by the Himachal Pradesh Board.

Students should note that these dates are tentative and can be changed. Once the results are declared, the board will make the results online for students to check and download.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

HP Board 12th Result 2022: -- How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'HP Board 12th Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The HP Board 12th Result will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Save and download the results for future use.

The education body conducted the exam from March 22 to April 13, 2022.

