New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, has declared the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 for students. The class 12 results were declared on June 18. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- hpbose.org

Students should also note that the education body has made the results available online and students can download them from the official website. The overall pass percentage is 93.91 per cent.

The education body conducted the term 2 exams from March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 – How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website will find the link ‘Result’ tab under the Students’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future references

HP BOSE result 2022: Pass percentage

2021-2022: 93.91 per cent

2022-2021: 92.77 per cent

2021-2020: 76.07 per cent

This year, a total of 88013 students appeared for the HP BOSE class 12th test, with 82342 passing the exam.

The HPBOSE education board for the year 2021-22 followed a similar pattern to CISCE and CBSE and conducted the annual board exams in two terms.

The education board declared the results of Term 1 in the month of February 8, 2022. A separate result for term 2 and final would not be announced.

