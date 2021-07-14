LIVE HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2021 DECLARED: Unlike last year, this year the overall pass percentage has skyrocketed to 92.77 per cent. Pushpendra from Kullu tops Class 12 board exam

Shimla | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE class 12 Result 2021 on Wednesday. The result was announced at the press conference by the board chairperson. A student named Pushpendra from Kullu has topped Class 12 with 500/500 marks. The overall passing percentage is 92.77 per cent. Soon the result will be made available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board--hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Class 12 merit list of candidates will be declared after the exams (of unsatisfied students) are held.

Unlike last year, this year the overall pass percentage has skyrocketed to 92.77 per cent. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 76.07 per cent.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board--hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on HPBOSE Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as the enrollment number allotted by the school

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: HPBOSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Those students who are not satisfied with the HP Class 12 result can apply for an offline exam only for the major subjects after the pandemic situation normalises. The board might conducted the exams between August 15 and September 15

HPBOSE Class 12: Evaluation Criteria

Unlike CBSE, the HPBOSE class 12 results will be based on performances in class 10, 11 and 12 marks. As per evaluation criteria, 10 per cent to class 10 board result, 15 per cent to class 11 result, 55 per cent to class 12 first, second, and preboard result. In addition, 15 per cent to internal assessments and 5 per cent for English subject result.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Board declared class 10 results last week. HP Board will be the first state board to declare Class 12 Result 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, other central and state boards are expected to declare the class 12 results by the end of the month.

The HP Class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state and the students have been marked based on their past performance in classes 10, 11 and 12.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv