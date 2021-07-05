Last year, Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra district, had topped the Class 10 Board exams in the state by scoring 98.71 per cent marks.

Shimla/Dharamsala | Jagran Education Desk: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the Class 10 or matric results today. The result scheduled to be announced at 11:30 am on Monday through a Press conference, will also be available on the official website of Dharamsala-based education board; hpbose.org.

A total of 1,16,973 candidates of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will get their results today. For the first time ever, the Board will declare the results without holding any exams. In 2020, exams for Class 10 boards had taken place before the announcement of the first nationwide lockdown of 18 days which kept on extending ever since in one form or another, to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, of a little above 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 HPBOSE exams, 68.11 per cent students were declared to have passed the exam. This was up from 60.79 per cent from a year before in 2019.

In 2020, 64.94 per cent male students had passed the Class 10 Board exam whereas 71.5 per cent female students had passed the exam.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: Topper List

In past few years, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the toppers’ list in the result announcement’s Press Conference itself. Last year, Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra district, had topped the Class 10 Board exams in the state by scoring 98.71 per cent marks.

Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Hamirpur had come second by scoring 98.57 per cent marks.

A total of three students had joint stood third in the state by scoring 98.43 per cent. They were Vansh Gupta of Glory Public School, Bilaspur; Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti Kangra and Anisha Sharma of Government High School, Patehra, Bilaspur.

The toppers’ list is likely to announced at 11:30 am on Monday July 5, once the Board declares the results.

