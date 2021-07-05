HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board was supposed to conduct the class 10 exams from April 13 to April 28 this year. However, they were cancelled after the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Shimla | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh, which is popularly known as 'HPBOSE', will unlikely declare the class 10 state board exam result on Monday. Earlier, several media reports had claimed that the result will be declared on Monday. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org regularly to check updates about the matric exam results.

Later, the Himachal Pradesh Board said that the class 10 board exam result will be declared as per similar pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It is important to mention here that more than 1.16 lakh students had registered for the HPBOSE Class 10th Exam this year.

Follow the five easy steps mentioned below to check your HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2) Now click on the results tab.

Step 3) A new window will open for the candidates. Here they are required to enter their essential details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4) Click on submit and your HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 5) The candidates are advised to download their HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 and take a printout for future reference.

What about HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2020?

Last year, around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the state board class 10 exams. The board had recorded a passing percentage of 68.11 per cent with the girls outperforming the boys. The overall passing percentage of the boys was 64.94 per cent while that of girls was 71.5 per cent. Tanu of Ishan Public School in Kangra's Har Samloti had topped the exams last year, securing 98.71 per cent marks.

