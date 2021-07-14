HPBOSE 12th Result 2021: HPBOSE has broken all the records, as many as 3,679 have scored over 90 marks and bagged A division.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HP Class 12 Result 2021 on Wednesday. This year around 1 lakh and 3 thousand students registered to appear for the Class 12 board exams 2021, however, the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 92.77 per cent passed HPBOSE Class 12, out of which Pushpendra, a student from Kullu, topped the Class 12 board Exams with 500/500 marks.

This year, HPBOSE has broken all the records, as many as 3,679 have scored over 90 marks and bagged A division. It is more than three times a jump from 2020's HPBOSE class 12 result. Out of 1.3 lakh students, 702 students have been placed under the compartmental category, which means they have to reappear for the exams of the subject they have scored below 33 per cent.

The Himachal Board also added that students, who are unsatisfied with their HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2021, can appear for offline exams. Though the dates will be announced soon, it is expected that the board might conduct offline exams between August 15-September 15. The exams will be held for only major subjects after the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets under control.

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Merit List

As per the state board, the Class 12 Merit list 2021 will be released after the exams of unsatisfied students, that is, after August 15, 2021.

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

The marks of class 12 students have been calculated based on past performances in class 10 and 11 final exams, and 12 preboard, unit tests and internal exams. 10 per cent to class 10 result, 15 per cent to class 11, and 55 per cent to class 12 pre-board, half-yearly and unit tests. In addition, 15 per cent to internal assessment and 5 per cent yo English subjects exams.

