HPBOSE 10th Topper List 2022: Check Himachal Pradesh Matric Toppers List 2022 Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has declared the Class 10th results on Wednesday, June 29 in online mode. Along with the results, the Himachal Pradesh Board also released the merit list too. The HP Board 10th toppers were announced in the form of a merit list for the HPBOSE 10th exam.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Suresh Kumar Soni held a press conference on Wednesday to declare the results and announce this year's toppers. Following this, the HPBOSE merit list 2022 was made available on hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE 10th toppers 2022 list comprises provisional rank, parents' name, roll number, students' name marks obtained and other details. A total of 90375 students appeared for the HP board 10th examination this year, of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Devangi Sharma have topped HP board Class 10 results with 693 or 99 per cent marks.

Here's the HPBOSE 10th Toppers list 2022:

Rank Topper's Name Marks 1 Priyanka 693 1 Devangi Sharma 693

Meanwhile, the state board released the 2021 merit list for the students who have successfully passed the HPBOSE 10th exam. As per the released HPBOSE 10th merit list 2021, 94 students have secured 100 per cent in the examination.

In the year, 2020, Himachal Pradesh Board announced the results along with the merit list. Take a look here:

Rank Topper's Name Marks 1 Kumari Tanu 691 2 Kshitij Sharma 690

HPBOSE 2019 Toppers List:

Rank Topper's Name Marks 1 Atharva Thakur 691 2 Paras Mandi 690 3 Dhruv Sharma 690

Let us tell you that a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 which was concluded in April. For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 was held in a two-term format due to the threat of the covid-19 pandemic. HPBOSE decided to hold the Term 1 Exam in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held recently for April-May 2022 months