HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Himachal Board To Announce Class 10 Results On June 30

Over 1 lakh students are waiting for their HPBOSE Class 10 exam result 2022. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) was expected to announce the results on June 27. However, now, as per the Himachal Pradesh Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni, the results will no longer be declared on June 27 instead the education body will announce the results on June 30. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website -- hpbose.org

"The Class 10 result 2022 will not be announced tomorrow. There are some pending works regarding Class 10 result declaration, the 10th result 2022 will be announced by June 30," Himachal Pradesh Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni was quoted as saying by careers360.

The education body conducted the class 10 exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022. Approximately 1.16 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can download the result by following the steps.

HPBOSE Class 10 Exam Result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Now, students on the homepage, 'Student's Corner' and select the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the link that reads 'HP Board Class 10, Result 2022'

Step 4: Now, students have to enter their credentials including login details and others

Step 5: - The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the results and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, on June 18, the education board declared class 12 results, and 93.91 per cent of students passed the exam. The students can also check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.