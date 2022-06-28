HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon; Here's How To Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release the Class 10th 2022 results soon. According to the latest development on the same, it is likely that Himachal Pradesh Board will announce Secondary Class Results today June 28. While an official confirmation from HPBOSE’s Dharamshala office is still awaited, media reports have claimed that the HP Board 10th Class Results will be declared soon, most likely in the first half of the day by the board.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Careers 360, “The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon." The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. Meanwhile, students must keep a check on the official website for any latest updates on the same. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Here’s How you can check HPBOSE Class 10th Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step2: On the home page click on ‘HP Board Class 10th Result 2022’

Step 3:Then, on a new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit, your HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

This year, a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 which was concluded in April. For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 was held in a two-term format due to the threat of the covid-19 pandemic. HPBOSE decided to hold the Term 1 Exam in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held recently for April-May 2022 months.

Earlier, HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result was declared in February 2022 and the result is declared today would be Term 2 Results. Also, this year the students need to obtain 30 per cent marks to get past the HPBOSE 10th exam 2022.

Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 per cent of students passed the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th exam this year, the result was announced on June 18. The girls have outperformed boys in the 12th exam stream-wise.