HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: Himachal Pradesh Declares Class 10th Result At Official Website

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE released the Himachal Pradesh class 10th results on Wednesday, June 29. The HP Board matric results were released at 11 am on Wednesday and now have been made available on the official site of the state board. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.5 per cent which is the highest among the pre-pandemic years when the exam was conducted in offline mode.

This year, a total of 90375 students appeared for the HP board 10th examination of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category. Meanwhile, girls have outshined boys as in the top 10 there were 67 girls while only 11 boys managed to enter the rankings

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 is available on the official website- hpbose.org. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

According to HPBOSE, "Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the Class 10 result on Wednesday, June 29. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 am in the board office regarding the result.”

Here’s How you can check HPBOSE Class 10th Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step2: On the home page click on ‘HP Board Class 10th Result 2022’

Step 3:Then, on a new page, enter your roll number, and log-in credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit, your HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

The HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result was declared in February 2022 and the result declared today would be Term 2 Results. Also, this year the students need to obtain 30 per cent marks to get pass the HPBOSE 10th exam 2022.

This year, a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 which was concluded in April. For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 was held in a two-term format due to the threat of the covid-19 pandemic. HPBOSE decided to hold the Term 1 Exam in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held recently for April-May 2022 months.

Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 per cent of students passed the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th exam this year, the result was announced on June 18. The girls have outperformed boys in the 12th exam stream-wise.