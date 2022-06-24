HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Himachal Board Expected To Declare Class 10 Results On June 27

Over 2 lakh students are waiting for their HPBOSE Class 10th results 2022. As per media reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce class 10 results on June 27. Students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the education board's website -- hpbose.org.

However, students should note that this is a tentative date and the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of result declaration. The education body conducted the exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

As per earlier trends, the education body declares the class 10 results a few days after the declaration of the HPBOSE 12th Result. HPBOSE announced the Class 12th Result 2022 last Saturday, June 18, 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your answer sheet (once released), then here's how you can do it by following the given steps.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the link that reads 'HP Board Class 10, Result 2022'

Step 4: Now, students have to enter their credentials including login details and others

Step 5: - The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the results and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that in order to clear the exam, they have to score at least 30 per cent. Back in February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website.