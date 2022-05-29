New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce class 10, 12 results in the last week of June. As per a media report, an official said that the evaluation process is ongoing and once it is done the results will be declared. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their results from the official website -- hpbose.org

"The Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week," HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360.

Talking about numbers, then more than lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams. The education body conducted the class 12 exam from March 22 to April 13, whereas class 10 exams took place from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

Once the education body declares the results, they will be available on the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple step-wise guides.

HPBOSE Results: How to check class 10, 12 results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, students need to click on the 10th, 12th result link

Step 3: Students will be asked to submit their roll number and log-in credentials.

Step 4: HPBOSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the education body on February 8, announced the HPBOSE 12th term 1 result, whereas the class 10 results were declared on February 10.

In order to clear the exam, students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, please visit the official website- hpbose.org.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen