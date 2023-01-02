HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board Term 1 Result Out; Here's How To Check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE on Monday announced the HP board term 1 result 2023 Class 10, 12. All the student who appeared for the exams can now check their exam results online. The HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 is available online on hpbose.org. Students can check their HP board term 1 result by entering their roll number.

This year, a total of 91,262 students registered for the exams. Out of them, 90,896 students appeared for the exams and 366 students were absent. The students can access their HP board results for 2023 Class 10 online on the official website. Below check the steps to access the results online.

Steps to check HPBOSE Term 1 result 2023 for 10th, 12th:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

After that, click on the ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’ link

The HP Board Result 2022-23 Term 1 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Save the pdf file for future reference.

Meanwhile, this year, the board is conducting board exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022.

Students are advised to check all details mentioned on the HPBOSE term 1 result 2023. After the HPBOSE term 1 result, the board will conduct term 2 exams soon.