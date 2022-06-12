New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: HPBOSE 10th 12th Result 2022 is expected to announce class 10, 12 results soon. According to the official statement, the results are likely to be out in the third week of June. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- hpbose.org

According to the HPBOSE Secretary Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni, the class 10, 12 results will be announced in the month of June. As per local media reports, the results are expected to be out after PM Narendra Modi’s Dharamshala visit between June 16 to June 18.

However, the officials are yet to confirm the date and time of the result declaration. Reports now peg the HPBOSE 10th 12th Result will be out around June 18 to June 20. The results will be made available on the education board's official website once they are declared.

Students should also note that the HPBOSE 10th and 12th results are not expected to be released on the same date. According to the past trend, HPBOSE 12th result is likely to be released first and then the HPBOSE 10th Result. Both the results will be released within a day or two of each other.

Lakhs of students are waiting for their HPBOSE class 10, 12 results to be declared. The education board conducted both Term 1 and Term 2 exams. The results for Term 2 would be combined, and the final results would be declared.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the declaration of results. Once the education body announces the results, students can download them from board's official website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen