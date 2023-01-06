HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released At hpbose.org; Check Full Schedule Here

HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday Evening released the exam date sheet for classes 8, 10, and 12. According to the schedule, the class 10 board exam will start from March 11. While class 12 board exam will commence from March 10, 2023. Students can download the HP Board date sheet at– hpbose.org.

According to the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8:45 am to 12 noon, and the exams for State Open Schools will be conducted from 1.45 to 5 pm. The Class 8 board examination will be conducted from March 11 to 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative dates)

March 11, 2023– Hindi

March 13, 2023– Mathematics

March 15, 2023– Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

March 17, 2023– Social Science

March 20, 2023– English

March 22, 2023– Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), EconomicsNSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels, Made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber

March 24, 2023– Science and Technology

March 25, 2023– Home Science

March 27, 2023– Computer Science

March 28, 2023– Vocal Music

March 29, 2023– Instrumental Music

March 31, 2023– Financial Literacy

HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative Dates)

March 10, 2023– English

March 11, 2023– Psychology

March 13, 2023– Economics

March 14, 2023– Financial Literacy

March 15, 2023– Chemistry, Hindi

March 16, 2023– Philosophy, French/Urdu

March 17, 2023– Political Science

March 18, 2023– Public administration

March 20, 2023– Accountancy and Physics

March 21, 2023– Geography

March 22, 2023– Sanskrit

March 23, 2023– Biology, Business Studies and History

March 24, 2023– Sociology

March 25, 2023– Human ecology & Family science

March 27, 2023– Mathematics

March 28, 2023– Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam), Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)

March 29, 2023– Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF

March 31, 2023– Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

HPBOSE Datesheet 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on Datasheets and then on HPBOSE 12th datasheet 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Now, the date sheet will open up on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.