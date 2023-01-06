HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released At hpbose.org; Check Full Schedule Here

Fri, 06 Jan 2023 11:10 AM IST
HPBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday Evening released the exam date sheet for classes 8, 10, and 12. According to the schedule, the class 10 board exam will start from March 11. While class 12 board exam will commence from March 10, 2023. Students can download the HP Board date sheet at– hpbose.org.
According to the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8:45 am to 12 noon, and the exams for State Open Schools will be conducted from 1.45 to 5 pm. The Class 8 board examination will be conducted from March 11 to 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative dates)
March 11, 2023– Hindi
March 13, 2023– Mathematics
March 15, 2023– Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
March 17, 2023– Social Science
March 20, 2023– English
March 22, 2023– Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), EconomicsNSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels, Made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
March 24, 2023– Science and Technology
March 25, 2023– Home Science
March 27, 2023– Computer Science
March 28, 2023– Vocal Music
March 29, 2023– Instrumental Music
March 31, 2023– Financial Literacy
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative Dates)
March 10, 2023– English
March 11, 2023– Psychology
March 13, 2023– Economics
March 14, 2023– Financial Literacy
March 15, 2023– Chemistry, Hindi
March 16, 2023– Philosophy, French/Urdu
March 17, 2023– Political Science
March 18, 2023– Public administration
March 20, 2023– Accountancy and Physics
March 21, 2023– Geography
March 22, 2023– Sanskrit
March 23, 2023– Biology, Business Studies and History
March 24, 2023– Sociology
March 25, 2023– Human ecology & Family science
March 27, 2023– Mathematics
March 28, 2023– Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam), Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)
March 29, 2023– Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF
March 31, 2023– Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
HPBOSE Datesheet 2023: Here’s How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website– hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on Datasheets and then on HPBOSE 12th datasheet 2023 on the homepage
Step 3: Now, the date sheet will open up on the screen
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.