HP TET Admit Card 2022 For July Exam Expected Today; Here's How To Download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBoSE will release the admit card for the second exam of HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 on July 27. Once released candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.

Candidates who will appear for the HP TET exam 2022 on July 31 will be able to check their admit card using their application number and date of birth once released.

Here's How Candidates can download their HP TET Admit Cards 2022:

Visit the official website-- hpbose.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the TET (JUN-2022) link

Key in your application number and date of birth

HP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Check the details on the admit card and download it

Take a printout for future use.

HP TET exam for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET will be held on July 31 in two shifts.TGT Non-Medical exam will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the Language Teacher TET exam from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. HP TET exams will conclude on August 13.

The other two exams are scheduled to be held on August 7, and 13, 2022 in two sessions. Admit cards for the same will be released 4 days before exam dates.

HP TET 2022 Exam Format:

The Himachal Pradesh TET exam will have one question paper in four different series. The question paper will contain 150 objective-type questions for one mark each which candidates will have to answer in a duration of 2 and a half hours.