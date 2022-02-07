New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, is gearing up to announce HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result today, February 7, 2022. The HP Board will release the result on the official website--hpbose.org. This news was reported by local media, but the board is yet to release a definite time for the declaration of the results.

HP Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 board exams like CBSE and CISCE, that is, in terms 1 and 2 formats. The Class 10 Term 1 exams were held from November 20 to December 3, while Class 12 Term 1 exams were held from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org.



Step 2: Click on the 'HPBOSE 10/12th Term 1 Results 2021' link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and other details.

Step 4: HPBOSE Term 1 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Rechecking

Students who will not be satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking via the official website. As per local media, students will be given 10 to 15 days to raise the objection or submit rechecking form. Based on the request, HPBOSE will carry out rechecking of Term 1 Answer Sheets.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of HP Board for the latest updates on HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results.

Meanwhile, CISCE has declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 Results today, at 10 am on the official websites. CBSE, on the other hand, is yet to issue an official date for the declaration for class 10 and 12 Term 1 results.

