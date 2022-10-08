HP Board 12 Results 2022: Supplementary Result Declared At hpbose.org; Here's How To Download

The Board of School Education, Himachal Pradesh has announced the HPBOSE class 12 Supplementary Result. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- hpbose.org

Candidates can download the Plus Two August 2022 Result for the HPBOSE Supplementary Exam. Students who appeared in the exam can only download the results and check them. Further, students should note that in order to download the result, they would need to have their log in details as given on the admit card.

If you also appeared in the exam, and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the 'Result' tab

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the link that reads “12th (Compartment/ Improvement/ Additional/ Diploma Holder (Re-Appear)) Examination Result August 2022"

Step 4: Now, a new page will open

Step 5: Students have to now enter their roll number and click on the search button

Step 6: The supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

As per the official reports, a total of 3,344 students appeared for the exam, out of which 1,490 candidates cleared the exam. While talking about pass percentage, a total of 45.18 pass percentage was recorded by HPBOSE. Candidates who wish to go for the evaluation for the HP Board 12th compartment result can apply on the official website.

Students can download the result from the official website. For further updates, candidates can visit the official website.