How To Get An Education Loan? Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and Other Details Here

EVERY student dreams of getting a higher education at a prestigious university as it guarantees lifelong income and success. The cost of getting a good education from top colleges or institutes is rising day by day. While only a few can afford to fund their child's education, millions of other students willing to go to prestigious universities can fulfil their dream by taking an education loan.

Education loan helps in covering the expenses of a student. The loan covers the expenses of tuition fees, hostel fees, the cost of books, laptops, examinations, and library fees.

Eligibility criteria for education loan

To take an education loan from the bank, a student must be a resident of India and have confirmed admission to a recognized institution in India or abroad. The age should be between 18 to 35 years. Students must have all their mark sheets or certificate of last education qualification. Banks mostly give preference to job-oriented courses such as technical or professional courses.

Amount of loan and down payment

The total amount of the loan can vary depending on the entire course amount and the income of the candidate's family. Students can get up to 4 lakhs of educational loans for higher studies without any collateral and a maximum of 15 to 20 lakhs for studies in India. For abroad studies, students can get more than 25 lakh amount.

Interest rate for education loan

Interest rate is a little bit high in the case of education loans because of their nature of being unsecured. However, the interest rate of the loan keeps on decreasing and increasing. Interest rates vary as per the category of the universities and students can choose either a fixed rate or a floating rate from the bank. Some banks give a concession in interest rates for girls.

Repayment period of education loan

Most of the banks give a time period of up to one year after completion of the course or six months after getting a job. This means students don't have to pay the loan during the course period. Depending on the loan amount and criteria, the repayment period can be between a few years to a maximum of 15 years.

Documents required

The documents required for the education loan are ID proof and address proof of the student. Guardian's income and bank statement. The mandatory document will be an admission letter or offer letter from the university giving a breakup of fees.