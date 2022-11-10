How To Apply For EWS Certificate; Check Details Here

THE SUPREME Court on Monday (November 7) gave constitutional sanction to the much debated 103rd Constitution amendment, which provides a 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories. This benefit will cover those students who belong to the EWS General category and are not eligible for reservations, under any criteria such as OBC, SC and ST.

Candidates can avail the benefit on the basis of an Economic Weaker Section (EWS) certificate of reservation of 10 per cent for the EWS section in government jobs and higher educational institutions across the country. To claim this benefit of 10 per cent EWS reservation, candidates have to produce a valid EWS certificate issued by the authority.

Candidates must belong to the General category because EWS reservation is only for the general category candidates. The gross family income must be less than Rs 8 Lakhs per annum, including all the family sources such as agriculture, private job, business, salary etc. The candidate or his family's agricultural land must be under 5 acres and if candidates have a residential flat, it should be under the area of 100 sq. feet to avail of EWS reservation benefits.

The EWS certificate form can be obtained from different designated sources and can be submitted online or offline it depends on the state government. Candidates must collect the application form from the state issuing authorities, or they can print the application form from the official website, fill in the required details, and submit it to their local authority.

In the EWS application form, the details must be filled, such as: Father/Husband name, complete address, financial year, caste and attested passport-size photograph.

Income and Asset certificates will be issued and verified by the local authorities. These are the names of all the authorities that have been identified for the issue of the EWS certificate such as:

-District Magistrate (DM) /Additional District Magistrate (ADM) / Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/ Additional Deputy Commissioner/ 1st Class Stipendary/ Magistrate/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate / Executive Magistrate/ Taluka Magistrate/ Extra Assistant Commissioner

-Chief Presidency Magistrate/Additional Chief Presidency Magistrate/ Presidency Magistrate

-Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar

-Sub-Divisional Officer or the area where the applicant or his family normally resides

EWS documents that are required:

-Adhaar card

-Id Proof

-Affidavit/Self Declaration

-Land/property documents

-Residential proof/Domicile Certificate

-Passport-sized photograph

-Other relevant documents