New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the last couple of years, education of children has been severely affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control it. All schools, colleges and educational institutions were closed and online education was being promoted to ensure the safety of children.

However, online education has its own challenges as several children across India do not have the means for them. Amid this, a class 10 boy, Mandeep Singh, from Jammu and Kashmir has become an inspiration for many.

Mandeep, who hails from Kashmir's Udhampur scored 98.06 per cent in his class 10 board exams. Though it may not sound unachievable, but you would be surprised to know that Mandeep couldn't attend his online classes as he does not have a smartphone or computer.

However, with all the support from his family along with his we own strong dedication, he not only focused on his studies but also topped the examination.

Mandeep belongs to a small household where his father, Shyam Singh, is a farmer, his mother, Sandhya Devi, is a housewife and the teen himself works sometimes.

“Besides studies, I also work in the field and help my parents in household chores," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"After 10th, I want to clear NEET and become a doctor. I request the govt to keep supporting poor students and help them in achieving their dreams. Besides studies, I also work in the field and help my parents in household chores," adds Mandeep pic.twitter.com/bNCyqkIHg2 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

While sharing his experience, he said his elder brother has helped him in his studies. Mandeep's elder brother studies in Jammu-based Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology however, due to the lockdown he had to come back home.

Mandeep aspires to be a doctor and wants to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) so that he can further study medicine. On the other hand, he showed his gratitude towards his teachers at the government high school who helped him by providing him the study material.

Lastly, Mandeep added that various initiatives have been made from the government's end to promote education in the rural areas of the state. He requested “to keep supporting poor students and help them in achieving their dreams”.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen