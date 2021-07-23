The Himachal Pradesh Government has given permission to reopen schools including residential/partially residential schools for Classes 10, 11, and 12 starting from August 2. The government has also allowed students of Class 5 and Class 8 to visit schools for doubt clearance.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has given permission to reopen schools including residential/partially residential schools for Classes 10, 11, and 12 starting from August 2, said an official notice issued by the Revenue Department - Disaster Management Cell on Friday (July 23).



The reopening will be done adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. The government has also allowed students of Class 5 and Class 8 to visit schools for doubt clearance.

The decision comes after a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur was held on July 22. The government announced these relaxations as the Covid cases, daily mortality, and positivity rate had declined considerably in the state.

"Research Scholars in the Universities would be allowed to attend the university as per the dates to be notified by the concerned Universities subject to SOPs of the Education department and strict adherence to the Covid appropriate behavior," the notice further mentioned.

In addition, offline coaching, tuition, and training institutes will be allowed to function from 26 July. In training institutions, only vaccinated candidates may be allowed to attend the training.

"Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," the notice concluded.

Further, in the meeting, the Cabinet also gave consent to open a new development block at Shegli in Mandi district by reorganizing the Sundernagar and Balh development blocks. The HP government also approved 100 posts of junior office assistant (I.T.) in the state Secretariat through direct recruitment.

Meanwhile, 204800 people have been affected in Himachal Pradesh by the coronavirus. Out of these, 200352 have recovered, while 3493 succumbed to the virus. Also, 935 patients are still in hospital and recovering.

