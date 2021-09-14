The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to close all schools in the state, except the residential schools in view of the COVID-19 cases. This comes after the state government opened schools for classes 10, 11, and 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will remain closed in view of the COVID-19 cases until September 21. The order does not apply to residential schools which are allowed to function. The order has been issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

"In view of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, all schools in the state to continue to remain close, except the residential schools further up to September 21," the state government said.

Although the order that has been released allows residential schools to continue to function. However, COVID-19 safety protocols have to be followed and strict implementation of the same has to be ensured by the residential schools.

Earlier on August 2, the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 students. The decision was taken keeping in mind the decline in coronavirus cases in the state. However, the offline classes were stopped after the first week of the reopening of the schools since the number of covid-19 infections began to rise again.

Himachal Pradesh report around 200 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. The positivity rate in the state has once again increased to about 2 per cent from 0.9 per cent in July 2021.

Meanwhile, various states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar have also decided to reopen schools for class 11 and 12 students.

Schools across the country were closed after the nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year in view of the covid-19 pandemic. Although offline classes resumed from October last year, schools were once again forced to close after the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India that led to the death of many people.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha