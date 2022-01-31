Shimla | Jagran Education Desk: Schools and educational institutes across Himachal Pradesh will reopen for offline classes from Tuesday, February 1 onwards. The classes for students of 9-12 standards will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity, following which the principals have been directed to assort micro-plans to accommodate the students. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday.

The State Education Department had prepared two detailed proposals about reopening of schools and safely restarting the offline classes for students. These proposals were presented before the State Cabinet on Monday by Education Minister Govind Sinh Thakur, following which the final decision was taken.

According to the first proposal, recommendations have been made for reopening of schools in both Winter as well as Summer Zones at the same time, starting from 15th February 2022 onwards. On the other hand, the second proposal recommends, resumption of offline classes for students of Class 9 to 12 from 1st February 2022 onwards.

Apart from that, the five weekdays work system has been resumed to six-days a week work system.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Independent School Association had criticised the state government for extending the vacation of children from January 26 to 31. People were quick to point out that when the government had allowed hassle-free entry of tourists, besides allowing public transport, bars, restaurants, there was no justification in keeping schools closed for such a long time.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma