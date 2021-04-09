The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till April 15 in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state till April 21, 2021. Now that the schools and colleges in the state have been shut down, all the classes will be conducted through online platforms.

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 amid surge in COVID-19 cases: Official

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2021

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday. The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till April 15 in the state.

In the previous order, the Himachal Pradesh government had, however, said that the teachers and non-teaching staff will continue to attend their respective institutions.

The order further stated that the students preparing for the exams in near future can visit their school premises for doubt clearing sessions with prior consent from the parents. The previous order had allowed coaching centres providing classes for competitive exams and nursing, medical and dental colleges to operate.

However, Friday's order stated that all educational institutions including coaching centres, schools and colleges will remain closed till April 21. The government also directed the schools and educational institutions having residential facilities to keep their hostel facility open but asked them to strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier last month, the Himachal Pradesh government had closed schools and colleges in the state till April 4, which was then extended till April 15 and now till April 21. Several other states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana have announced the closure of schools and colleges.

As many as 620 COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 66,890. Besides, six persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours. Three deaths were reported in Una, two in Kangra and one in Chamba.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan