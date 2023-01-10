Healthcare, Software Development, IT Among Fields With 20 Best Jobs In 2023 | See Full List

Software developer clinched the top spot on the US News & World Report list of the best jobs of 2023. While nurse practitioner at number 2, medical and health services manager at number 3, and physician assistant at Number 4.

"Software developers are becoming increasingly critical for the growth and sustained success of businesses across industries. The 10-year outlook for the occupation is strong and expected to grow at an above-average rate. It is predicted to be in high demand, because of the rising number of products and services that leverage a software. Low unemployment and a high median salary also contribute to the appeal of this career," says Janica Ingram, careers editor at U.S. News as reported by PR Newswire.

US News analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank jobs by hiring demand, growth, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level, and work-life balance. Health care jobs also continue to rank high among the careers with the most job security, with the industry capturing 13 of the list's top 20 jobs.

In 2023, job security will be a top concern. As recession fears grow and the threat of further layoffs loom, the promise of big tech has lost its luster for some who are looking to more stable sectors. According to a recent ZipRecruiter survey, over a quarter of laid-off tech workers moved into a different industry. For those who want to stay in tech, the competition is getting fiercer for those who want to stay in technology.

Best Jobs Rankings 2023 List

Category: 100 Best Jobs - Top 5

-Software Developer

-Nurse Practitioner

-Medical and Health Services Manager

-Physician Assistant

-Information Security Analyst

Category: Best Technology Jobs - Top 5

-Software Developer

-Information Security Analyst

-IT Manager

-Web Developer

-Computer Systems Analyst

Category: Best Health Care Jobs- Top 5

-Nurse Practitioner

-Physician Assistant

-Physical Therapist

-Dentist

-Veterinarian

Category: Best Business Jobs- Top 5

-Medical and Health Services Manager

-Financial Manager

-Market Research Analyst

-Logistician

-Management Analyst