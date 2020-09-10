With a few days left for NEET 2020 exams, the union health ministry has issued a revised SOP or standard operating procedure for preventive measures to be followed while conducting exams

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a few days left for NEET 2020 exams, the union health ministry has issued a revised SOP or standard operating procedure for preventive measures to be followed while conducting exams. Candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam from September 13 are required to follow the latest guidelines issued by the ministry.

Generic preventive measures for NEET and other exams

These measures need to be observed by all (staff, students and parents) in these places at all times.

i. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

iii. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquette to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all, as far as feasible.





Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed multiple pleas seeking to postpone NEET 2020 and the Apex Court said that the exam will be conducted amidst all precautions on September 13 at various exam centres across India.

