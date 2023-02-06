HCL Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 24 Posts At hindustancopper.com, Salary Up To Rs 180000; Check Details

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has started the application process for the post of deputy manager/senior manager and management trainee (MT)/ graduate engineer trainee (GET). This recruitment drive will be filled 24 vacant posts at the organisation. The last date to apply will be February 28. Candidates can apply at-- hindustancopper.com.

Candidates will be selected based on computer-based online tests and interviews. The candidates appearing for the interview will also have to undergo document verification. General, OBC, and EWS categories candidates will have to pay Rs 500. However, other category candidates will not have to pay any fee including Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs).

Candidates applying for the recruitment must have Graduation/Post Graduation/CA/ICWA/MBA degree in relevant discipline from recognized university and other prescribed eligibility.

The minimum age of the candidate applying for this recruitment drive has been fixed at 18 years and the maximum age will be 28/40/47 years according to the different posts. Relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Salary

For Senior Manager- Rs. 60000 to Rs. 180000.

For Deputy Manager- Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000.

For MT/GET- Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Graduate Engineer Trainee/Management Trainee: 28 years

Senior Manager: 47 years

Deputy Manager: 40 years

HCL Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– hindustancopper.com.

Step 2: Find the HCL Career/Advertising menu

Step 3:Search for the notification HCL Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Management Trainee.

Step 4: Download and view the job announcement for the HCL Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Management Trainee, GET.

Step 5: Click on the link to register

Step 6: Fill in the required details and upload the documents

Step 7: Now pay the required application fee

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.