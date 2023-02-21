HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Admit Card Released At bseh.org.in; Here’s How To Check

The Board of School Education, Haryana on Monday evening released the admit card for the class 10, and 12 board exams. The head of the schools can download the Haryana Board class 10, and 12 admit card at– bseh.org.in.

Students who are going to appear for the board exam will get their class 10, and 12 admit cards from their respective schools. Students will have to get in touch with their school administrations to know about the date and time to collect their admit cards from school.

Candidates for compartment, mark correction, additional subjects, and self-study full subjects can also access the link on the board website to download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number or name, father's name, and mother's name.

Over 559738 students will appear for the board exam at 1475 exam centers throughout the state. This includes 263409 class 12 candidates and 296329 class 10 candidates. The class 12 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023. While class 10 regular/self-study exams will be held from February 27 to March 25, 2023.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for HBSE hall tickets on the homepage.

Step 3: Now schools will have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then schools will be able to download admit cards for Classes 10 and 12.

