New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The date sheet for HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). As per the schedule shared by the board, the BSEH Haryana board exams will commence from March 17. Students studying in classes 09, 11 can check and download the date sheet from the official website of the board -- bseh.org.in.

Students of class 9 will appear for the Haryana Board exam 2022 from March 17 till April 13. On the other hand, students studying in class 11 will appear for the exam from March 17 till April 09.

It should be noted, that the BSEH classes 9, 11 exams will take place in offline mode in a single shift. The timing of the exam is kept as 8:30 to 11:00 am.

If you are also studying in classes 09, 11, and want to check the date sheet, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now a PDF will open in front of the screen

NOTE: Download the BSEH timetable PDF and take a printout for future reference

HBSE Date sheet 2022 - Important instructions for the Students

Students are allowed to bring their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps in the exam.

It is allowed for students to carry personal water bottles

It should be noted that students are required to adhere to proper Covid related protocols during the examination.

Students can use colour pencils in Science Subjects only.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen