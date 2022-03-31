New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana Board of School Education has cancelled the Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Paper in three centres. The Hindi exam was conducted on March 30. The paper was cancelled after an alleged leak, and the question paper went viral among the students. The HBSE 12th Hindi paper was leaked l 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam yesterday.

As per media reports, the paper leak first happened at a centre in the Mandhauli village. The chairman of the Haryana Board of School Education had given a statement to local media stating that a van was raided that had private school teachers in it. The raid took place at the time of the paper leak, and these teachers are now under police investigation.

The BSEH handover three mobile phones which they confiscated and now have been handed over to the police. As per media reports, these three mobiles had the Haryana Board 12th Hindi paper. The information further added that one of the smartphones was connected to that of a teacher on invigilation duty.

The board then decided to cancel the paper for the centres in Mandhauli where it has been alleged that the paper was leaked. Now, these centres will be shifted to Bahl due to the paper leak. It should be noted that the board conduct the class 12 Hindi paper as per schedule for the remaining districts.

The education board will further communicate the new dates later for the Haryana Board 12th Hindi Paper for the three centres where the exam was cancelled. On April 1, 2022, students will appear for the Punjabi language exam followed by Physics and Economics on April 2, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of the Haryana board to view the complete HBSE 12th Exams Date Sheet.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen