HBSE Board Exam 2023: Haryana Board Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet | Check Full Schedule

According to the released schedule, Haryana board exams for classes 10 and 12 in the state will commence from February last.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 07:57 PM IST
Minute Read
HBSE Board Exam 2023: Haryana Board Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet | Check Full Schedule
File Image Used

THE BOARD of School Education Haryana, HBSE on Wednesday, January 11th announced the Class 10 and Class 12 timetables for the 2023 exams. According to the released schedule, board exams for classes 10 and 12 in the state will commence from February last. The Class 10 and Class 12 Haryana board exams will start on February 27, 2023. While the Class 10 exam BSEH will get over on March 25 with the Social Science paper, the Class 12 Haryana board exam will end with the History and Biology papers on March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, all the students must know that according to BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam date sheets, the Haryana board exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Students can check the BSEH Classes 10, and 12 date sheet on the official website at bseh.org.in or can check the detailed schedule below.

Also Read
JEE Main 2023: Registrations For January Session Exam To End Tomorrow;..
JEE Main 2023: Registrations For January Session Exam To End Tomorrow;..

BSEH, Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Dates                         Subjects

27th February 2023    Punjabi/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)/ Sanskrit Grammar
28th February 2023    Hindi
3rd March 2023          Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music                                          (Hindustani)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance/ Sanskrit Literature
6th March 2023          English
13th March 2023        Mathematics
18th March 2023        Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel                                    Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/                                           Patient Care Assistant
20th March 2023        Science
25th March 2023        Social Science

HBSE, Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Dates                             Subjects

27th February 2023        Computer Science/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)
1st March 2023              Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel                                            Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and                                       Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Desing/ Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi and English/                                                 Sanskrit Grammar Part-2
2nd March 2023             Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration
3rd March 2023              Agriculture/ Philosophy
4th March 2023              Hindi (Core/ Elective)
7th March 2023              Punjabi
9th March 2023              Home Science
10th March 2023            Physics/ Economics
13th March 2023            Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Grammar Part-1
14th March 2023            Political Science
15th March 2023            English (Core/ Elective)
16th March 2023            Physical Education
17th March 2023            Sociology/ Entrepreneurship
18th March 2023            Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology
21st March 2023            Mathematics
22nd March 2023           Geography
24th March 2023            Music Hindustani/ Business Studies
27th March 2023            Fine Arts/ Sanskrit Literature Veda Theory
28th March 2023            History/ Biology

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.