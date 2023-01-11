HBSE Board Exam 2023: Haryana Board Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet | Check Full Schedule

THE BOARD of School Education Haryana, HBSE on Wednesday, January 11th announced the Class 10 and Class 12 timetables for the 2023 exams. According to the released schedule, board exams for classes 10 and 12 in the state will commence from February last. The Class 10 and Class 12 Haryana board exams will start on February 27, 2023. While the Class 10 exam BSEH will get over on March 25 with the Social Science paper, the Class 12 Haryana board exam will end with the History and Biology papers on March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, all the students must know that according to BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam date sheets, the Haryana board exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Students can check the BSEH Classes 10, and 12 date sheet on the official website at bseh.org.in or can check the detailed schedule below.

BSEH, Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Dates Subjects

27th February 2023 Punjabi/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)/ Sanskrit Grammar

28th February 2023 Hindi

3rd March 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music (Hindustani)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance/ Sanskrit Literature

6th March 2023 English

13th March 2023 Mathematics

18th March 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Patient Care Assistant

20th March 2023 Science

25th March 2023 Social Science

HBSE, Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Dates Subjects

27th February 2023 Computer Science/ IT & ITES (For SLCE Faridabad Only)

1st March 2023 Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Desing/ Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi and English/ Sanskrit Grammar Part-2

2nd March 2023 Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public Administration

3rd March 2023 Agriculture/ Philosophy

4th March 2023 Hindi (Core/ Elective)

7th March 2023 Punjabi

9th March 2023 Home Science

10th March 2023 Physics/ Economics

13th March 2023 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Grammar Part-1

14th March 2023 Political Science

15th March 2023 English (Core/ Elective)

16th March 2023 Physical Education

17th March 2023 Sociology/ Entrepreneurship

18th March 2023 Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology

21st March 2023 Mathematics

22nd March 2023 Geography

24th March 2023 Music Hindustani/ Business Studies

27th March 2023 Fine Arts/ Sanskrit Literature Veda Theory

28th March 2023 History/ Biology