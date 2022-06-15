New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE on Wednesday released the Class 12th results in all streams and also released the toppers list for the year 2022. According to Haryana Board's list, this time Kajal has topped BSEH 12th Result 2022 with 498 marks. The Haryana Board 12th topper list and results can be checked on the official website - bseh.org.in.

Haryana, HBSE Topper List 2022 was shared on the official websites and it mentioned the names of all the top scorers of Haryana Board results. This time, again, girls have outshined boys. HBSE 12th result pass percentage is 87.08% with girls doing better once again. A total of 87.08 per cent of students passed the BSEH Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Science exams this year.

This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stands at 87.08%. This means that out of the total 2,45,685 students who took the exam, 2,13,949 have passed. It is an improvement compared to 2020 when 80.34% of students had passed.

Haryana Board Class 12th Topper's list 2022:

Rank Name of the Toppers and Score

1 Kajal 498 2 Muskan 496 3 Sakshi 496 4 Shruti 495 5 Punam 495

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 exams 2022 were conducted between March 30 and April 27. Students must also know that they can avail the HBSE 12th result 2022 through SMS. To check The Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Meanwhile, students must note that Haryana hadn't released the toppers list because the board exams in 2021 were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. In the year2020, HBSE 12th Toppers were such that girls outshined boys. The overall pass percentage was 82.04%, Arts pass was 78.08 per cent, Science pass was 82.55 per cent and Commerce pass was 80.30 percent. A total of 2.25 lakh students had registered for the examination. Of these, 213693 candidates appeared for the HBSE Class 12 board examination.

