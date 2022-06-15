New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) announced the HBSE 12th result 2022 today, June 15. Students can now view their results on the official website of the Haryana board...A total of 87.08 per cent of students passed in the BSEH Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Science exams this year. This year the pass percentage of girls was 90.51 per cent, while boys was 85.96 per cent

Students can check their Haryana 12th results on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. Students must note that after the results are released they must use their roll number present on their hall tickets to access the results. bseh.org.in.The BSEH 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references

The HBSE 12th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check The Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Here's How to Download Haryana Board Result 2022:

Step1: Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Step2: On the homepage, click on the result designated link.

Step3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

Step4: The BSEH Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 exams 2022 were conducted between March 30 and April 27. Students should note that the results of the Haryana open school will also be declared along with the 12 regular results. Haryana Board will announce the Class 10th results on a different day as per last year's trend.

Posted By: Ashita Singh