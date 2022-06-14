New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is expected to announce class 12th results 2022 soon. This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the exam. The result will be declared on the official website of the education board. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website. Find out more details about HBSE Class 12th result.

HBSE 12th Results 2022: Date

According to some media reports, the result is likely to be announced on Tuesday, that is June 15, 2022, after 6 PM. However, there is official confirmation about the HBSE 12th Results.

HBSE 12th Results 2022: Website

Once announced, the HBSE 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, which is bseh.org.in. It was earlier expected that the result will be announced on June 14.

HBSE 12th Results 2022: How to Check the Result

Students who appeared in HBSE Class 12th Exam 2022 can follow these step by step guidelines to check their results.

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, which is bseh.org.in.

You will see a link that reads 'HBSE 12TH Result 2022' on the homepage, click on that.

Then, enter the log-in details and asked for credentials.

Click on the submit option.

You will be able to see your result on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future purposes.

More than 2 lakh students registered for the HBSE Class 12 board examinations and over 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Apart from that, students also appeared for the Haryana Open School board of HOS. Students should note that the results of the Haryana open school will also be declared along with the Class 10, and 12 regular results. According to the past trends, the Haryana education board is likely to announce both class 10, and 12 results on different days.

