Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the higher secondary exams for its class 12 students in their respective schools. The board will not allow the specific exam centres this time due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent surge in cases amid the second wave of infection. Haryana government and BSEH also said that the provision of re-examination for students suffering from Covid-19 infection will be made in the yet to be announced schedule of exams.

The board said in a statement that the date sheet of exams will be notified 15 days prior. At the same time, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that the state is ready to conduct HBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 between June 15 to 20, 2021. The official notification to announce the dates of exams is yet to be made.

What will be the pattern of examination?

Given the surge in Covid-19 cases, the board has modified the examination pattern to conduct an Objective type examination. The duration of the exam will be one and a half hour.

Decision based on suggestions made in high-level meeting

The states were presented with two options in a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The first being a proctored exam, which is a regular exam for all 21 major subjects at the designated examination centres. The second most widely accepted option was to make the duration of the examination shorter by 1.5 hours with only major subjects included in the examination schedule. The attendants and participants of the meeting had all state/UT education ministers and chairpersons of respective state education boards.

The Board of School Education Haryana in its official statement said on Monday: “Considering the second option suggested in the meeting, Haryana School Education Board and Haryana government has decided to conduct objective type examination of 1:30 hours. It has been further decided that the students’ own school will be made examination center. All students will be given the date sheet 15 days in advance.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma